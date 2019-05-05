Clear

Bikers blessed ahead of driving season

Motorcycle riders will likely be hitting the road with warmer conditions across the Wabash Valley and they're hoping for a safe riding season.

Posted: May. 5, 2019 7:56 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTHI) - Motorcycle riders will likely be hitting the road with warmer conditions across the Wabash Valley and they're hoping for a safe riding season.

The Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods held a Bikers, Brunch and Blessing event Sunday morning.

Those wishing to participate rode out to get their bikes blessed by the Sisters. Riders also received a medal to keep them blessed. The Sisters prayed for a safe year for riders.

Many of riders say it does not matter what religion you follow, it’s about hoping everyone stays safe on the road.

Biker Barb Roseberry says, "To show support for your community. It helps Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. It promotes them. It promotes a togetherness, a comradery again. Get everybody out and enjoy the environment."

This is the second year the congregation has offered the blessing.

