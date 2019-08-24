Bike with a Biologist event teaches importance of the wildlife and environment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been a great weekend for a bike ride.

Bike with a Biologist was Saturday morning at the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area.

Those on the ride got to learn about wildlife, native plants and invasive species.

A biologist with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources led the four mile ride.

It's a way to explore and learn about the environment.

"This helps bring awareness to the wonderful wildlife we have here. You know the wonderful Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area and the Vigo County Parks and the amazing things they do and the animals that live here," said Erin Basiger, with the DNR.

This was the first time for the ride here in the Wabash Valley.

Organizers said they hope to do another next year.