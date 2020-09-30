Bike shortages brought on by pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Buying a bicycle might be a hard task right now. Businesses are dealing with shortages.

News 10 spoke with the owner of Crossroads Cyclery, Jim Mauriello. He sells and also fixes bikes. He said he's very backed up with repairs. In fact, he says some people may have to wait for months.

People have been looking for outside activities with COVID-19. And biking seems to be a popular one.

People are buying bicycles faster than businesses can restock. The parts to make them are backed up as well.

Mauriello says it's a challenge, but he's committed to seeing customers hit the trails again. He used to have an entire showroom full of new bikes to show off, but now he only has a few to show.

Most of the bikes in his shop are ones he has to fix up and give back to his loyal customers.

"Not only have we had a shortage in the bike itself but also the parts. A lot of people have resorted to getting the old bikes out of the barn or out of the garage and getting them refurbished. And that has lead to an increase in demand for certain parts that are also really hard to get," said Mauriello.

Mauriello says to remain patient when trying to get your bike fixed, or ordering a new one. The pandemic has brought on some unique circumstances.

Moving forward he plans to reach out to various vendors for the parts he needs.