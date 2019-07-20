Clear

Bike riders travel across Indiana on 160 mile trip

Some serious bike riders are traveling across Indiana Saturday on the Historic National Route 40.

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 6:25 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One way, one day and 160 miles. Some serious bike riders are traveling across Indiana Saturday on the Historic National Route 40.

The Ride Across Indiana started early Saturday morning at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. The ride ends in Richmond, Indiana with riders arriving as late at 9pm. That's an 11 hour bike ride!

To learn more about RAIN visit rainride.org.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 95°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 96°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 96°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 95°
Excessive Heat this Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lemonade Day

Image

Mike Hanna Street Vault

Image

Ride Across Indiana

Image

People deal with heat at 4-H fair in Martinsville

Image

People sweat it out to enjoy Clinton Grand Prix

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Sullivan

Image

POST 346

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Community remembers 'Mr. Marshall' as city's number 1 fan

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather