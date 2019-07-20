Bike riders travel across Indiana on 160 mile trip

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One way, one day and 160 miles. Some serious bike riders are traveling across Indiana Saturday on the Historic National Route 40.
The Ride Across Indiana started early Saturday morning at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. The ride ends in Richmond, Indiana with riders arriving as late at 9pm. That's an 11 hour bike ride!
To learn more about RAIN visit rainride.org.
