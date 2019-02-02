Clear

Bike ride honors vets, recognizes Black History Month

Posted: Feb. 3, 2019 12:06 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of Wabash Valley bike riders gathered Saturday to celebrate Black History Month. They hoped to honor fallen soldiers of all colors through the Buffalo Soldiers Winter Ride.

Riders also raised money for Griffin Bike Park. It was ten dollars to ride.

The event was also an opportunity for folks to exercise and meet new people!

Gene Griffin was one of those riders. He says event's like this help bring people together.

“We're here to honor the fallen and those who sacrificed. It's Black History Month so we're connecting that in. We have a lot of soldiers from both sides and colors. We're all one fighting for the same cause and I think the more we recognize that commonality that we're all Americans, the better off we'll be."

The Warrior Trail is open as part of the Griffin Bike Park. People who live with disabilities can use the trail that was created to honor veterans.

Article Comments

