Bike rally in Sullivan

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a bike rally coming up in Sullivan county this week.

thunder valley entertainment is hosting this event.

it happens Thursday and lasts through Sunday.

you can enjoy games food and live entertainment.

the organizer of the event says he's hoping this will bring in thousands of people.

"That brings more people to the area and hopefully they venture out to the other small businesses in Sullivan county and help the revenue out in Sullivan," says one of the owners of Thunder Valley ENT. Scott Brown.