Local bike park now accessible to all

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Vigo county bike park is now more accessible to people of all abilities.

The ribbon has been cut on the Freedom Trail inside Griffin Bike Park.

This is a 4-mile mountain biking trail.

It was designed for adaptive riders, those who can't ride a standard mountain bike or require special equipment.

Those behind this effort say this new trail is an example of their commitment to offering a space dedicated to freedom and friendship.

"The trails are universal in that respect and they're adaptive for adaptive mountain biking," said the founder Gene Griffin.

You'll remember, this park is named after Sergeant Dale Griffin who grew up in Terre Haute. Sergeant Griffin died while serving in Afghanistan in 2009.