Bigger than expected donation will help this local 11-year-old bring holiday cheer to other children in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A young lady in the Wabash Valley will be able to spread lots of holiday cheer this year.

On Friday, the fairgrounds and Lambert's Towing donated to Katy's Kids. The money was from a monster truck event that happened in September.

We've introduced you to 11-year-old Katy Snow before. She was shocked to learn how much money was collected.

Katy received almost $4,000 to support her mission of buying toys and food for local families.

"I don't even know how thankful," Katy said. "I can't even put it into words right now. Like, oh my gosh. It's a lot. A lot more kids. I'm so excited because now I get to do beyond what I expected to do."

Katy told us she hopes to help around 60 kids this year.