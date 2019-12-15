Clear
Big year of giving for Wabash Valley Community Foundation

Officials say it has been a great year of giving for the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 10:00 AM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials say it has been a great year of giving for the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.

The foundation received nearly $7 million in gifts during its 2019 fiscal year. That's a 317% increase over the previous year. The foundation says the list of donors also grew this year.

The increase in donations is due in part to 7 large planned gifts that totaled nearly $3 million.

The foundation's goal is to enable people with philanthropic interests to support the organizations they care about in the Wabash Valley.

Big year of giving for Wabash Valley Community Foundation

