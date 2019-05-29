TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- All different kinds of people came together Wednesday night with one mindset, to clean up 12 Points and make it beautiful again.

"Picking up trash, cleaning up sidewalks, shoveling up curb dirt and getting into dumpsters and trash cans so we're just really trying hard to clean up as best we can," Jennifer Mullen said.

Mullen said right now they're focused more on cleaning up the area, but they have a lot of big plans in the works.

"We really want to revitalize the 12 Points area and to do that one of the things is to just bring people up here. To bring people to see what's already here in 12 Points," Karen Long said. "We just want to bring people back into 12 Points to see what's here and start dreaming about what could be."

Long has lived in the area for almost 20 years. She said that's why this project is so important to her.

But the group knows that to really make a difference it takes a village!

"It just it makes me have chills about how much people want this to thrive," Mullen said.

Like any project they can use all the help, they can get!

If you would live to volunteer with them or donate you can check out their Facebook page, here or you can email Jennifer Mullen at twinjenn98@gmail.com.