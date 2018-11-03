Clear

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

Those Halloween pumpkins from earlier this week were transformed into some tasty treats Saturday.

Posted: Nov. 3, 2018 8:39 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CENTERPOINT, Ind. (WTHI) - Those Halloween pumpkins from earlier this week were transformed into some tasty treats Saturday.

News 10 photojournalist Richard Solomon stopped by the Exotic Feline Rescue for a Pumpkin Party.

Each year, people donate pumpkins to the rescue. Those pumpkins are filled with meet and each big cat gets their own.

Some cats were more interested in the snacks than others.

Folks could watch on as the cats played with their food or sunbathed.

Exotic Feline Rescue Center Founder and Director Joe Taft says, "They get to see them up close. They get to see things about these cats that people don't normally know."

The Exotic Feline Rescue Center is home to a hundred and sixty big or wild cats.

Taft says he hopes people develop an appreciation for wildlife after visiting the rescue.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 48°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
A foggy start, with rain on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Morning fog, then partly sunny. High: 57°

Image

Mari Hulman George, longtime Indianapolis Motor Speedway chairman, has passed away

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Sullivan football

Image

North Central football

Image

TH South football

Image

Fog developing overnight, but a sunny Saturday ahead

Image

How does weather impact voter turnout?

Image

First Friday celebrates 'Delicious Downtown'

Image

Group that helps homeless veterans hosts open house

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts