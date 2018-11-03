Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

CENTERPOINT, Ind. (WTHI) - Those Halloween pumpkins from earlier this week were transformed into some tasty treats Saturday.

News 10 photojournalist Richard Solomon stopped by the Exotic Feline Rescue for a Pumpkin Party.

Each year, people donate pumpkins to the rescue. Those pumpkins are filled with meet and each big cat gets their own.

Some cats were more interested in the snacks than others.

Folks could watch on as the cats played with their food or sunbathed.

Exotic Feline Rescue Center Founder and Director Joe Taft says, "They get to see them up close. They get to see things about these cats that people don't normally know."

The Exotic Feline Rescue Center is home to a hundred and sixty big or wild cats.

Taft says he hopes people develop an appreciation for wildlife after visiting the rescue.