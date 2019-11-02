Big cats celebrate Halloween with left over pumpkins

CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTHI) - Halloween may be over, but some big cats are still celebrating.

Cats at the Exotic Feline Rescue Center are enjoying their dinner from these pumpkins.

People bring their left over pumpkins to the rescue center in Center Point, Indiana.

The cats are able to play with the pumpkins, that's until they find out they're filled with the dinner.

"It lets people see them in a play mode. It really has a lot of paralles to kids trick or treating. You know their excitement when they get their candy, in this case it's chicken," said Joe Taft.