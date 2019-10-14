TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass performed Monday night during Indiana State University's Performing Art Series.
The group is dedicated to inspiring young adults to reach for their dreams.
Organizes say it is important to provide entertainment for the community.
The series continues to run through March. To see the full schedule, click here.
Related Content
- Big brass band puts on a show for ISU's Performing Art Series
- ISU's School of Music performs special musical
- Big art donations will benefit local kids
- Greene County hospital shows off new art
- Arts Spaces shows off new downtown sculpture
- Local pep band set to play on the big stage
- ISU hosts award-winning dancer, and author for speaker series
- Northview band director does one last Christmas show before retirement
- More performers announced for 2018 Terre Haute Air Show
- J. Lo, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
Scroll for more content...