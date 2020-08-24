Big announcements for the Vigo County School corporation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County School Corporation has been in session for almost a week now. Monday night, the board approved a lot of things to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of those is a COVID-19 dashboard. Every Wednesday the district will share updated COVID-19 information with the public on the dashboard

It will include information about the number of positive cases with school campus contact over the last 14 days for both students and staff. It will also include the number of students and staff who are actively quarantined because of contact both outside and within the district.

They say it's just another step to be transparent.

"We're proud of our communication with regards to COVID," Rob Haworth, Superintendent of Vigo County schools said.

The dashboard will be launched Wednesday, August 26th, and will be updated every Wednesday.

It will also be a gauge for school leaders to see if they need to go back to remote learning or take different steps to protect their students and staff.

The board also approved a resolution in case of a school shutdown to COVID-19. It allows employees to continue to get normal pay even during a shutdown.

This is something the board also did back in April when schools first shut down.

"If we get caught in a situation we will still be there for you as you are for our children right now," Haworth said.

Again, that is only if there is a shutdown. Which, Haworth said they do not see happening as of right now.

The board also approved a part of the cares act grant to purchase 556 more Chromebooks. These Chromebooks will be given to 2nd graders at high poverty schools.

That way they will still have the opportunity to connect with teachers and class content.

Haworth said this will especially come in handy since they are on the A and B cohort plan right now.

"This will just help put a device in everyone's hand," Haworth said.

Last, Haworth announced a new hire to the district. This is for the director of civility, diversity, and international exchange.

It's a new title that was embedded in the district strategic plan more than a year ago.

Monday night. Superintendent Haworth announced Matthew McClendon has been hired for the position. Mcclendon said he's excited to get started.

"I want to be able to bridge the gap with diversity inclusion and give a voice to population or populations that may feel like they don't have a voice."

McClendon has a master’s degree in educational and counseling psychology from the University of Louisville and is completing a Ph.D. in educational leadership and organizational development.

Currently, McClendon develops and implements programming for first-generation, low-income, and/or disabled students at the University of Louisville. He has a background in counseling children with mental and behavioral health needs as well as experience in K-12 school settings.

Mcclendon says he wants to get started as soon as possible.