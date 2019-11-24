Big Willy's Townhouse now open in Downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new restaurant is giving new life to the former Bierstube on Terre Haute's north side.
Big Willy's Townhouse is now open.
The restaurant serves American food for lunch and dinner. There are plans to infuse some German flavors to the menu, as well as a German bar.
This is a sister restaurant to Big Willy's Lakehouse in Brazil, Indiana.
The restaurant is open 7 days a week. Hours vary depending on the day. You can find the menu and hours on the restaurant's facebook page.
