Big Willy's Townhouse in Terre Haute starts deliveries

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Terre Haute restaurant is now prepared to take on deliveries. News 10 stopped by Big Willy's Townhouse in Terre Haute.

That's where we caught up with workers as they prepared orders for carry-out.

In addition to that service, the restaurant is now prepared to make deliveries.

News 10 spoke with the restaurant's owner.

He says right now he's happy about how the community is stepping up to make sure restaurants can continue to do business.

"We don't do the GrubHub or the many different ways of getting food delivered to you via third party. I could opt into that but I chose not to. I wanted the integrity of my food going to a customer knowing that an employee of mine," Owner Jason Trainor said.

There's also a Big Willy's Lakehouse restaurant.

Right now the owner says that's only operating on the weekends because of its remote location.