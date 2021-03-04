Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament to allow limited fans

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - The Big Ten Conference has announced it will allow a limited number of fans at this year's Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set for March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. On Thursday, officials announced a limited capacity of 8,000, which was approved by the Marion County Health Department.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale through each school’s ticket office.

The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will utilize mobile tickets only. Stadium gates will open one hour prior to each session of the tournament to accommodate early arriving fans.

Lucas Oil Stadium has instituted numerous health and safety procedures for all events, including requirements for fans and stadium employees on game days. Attendees should be familiar with the guidelines.