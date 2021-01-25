Big Changes for Deming and West Vigo Elementary coming

Monday night, the Vigo County School board approved the repurposing and redistricting of 2 elementary schools, Deming and West Vigo. Which is something they have had planned for years now.

Students and families for 2 Vigo County elementary schools are going to be experiencing a change. That's after the Vigo County School Board approved the redistricting and repurposing of Deming and West Vigo elementary schools.

"I think we've been talking about this for over a year now, that we need to shrink our footprint. But in doing that we do not believe that our students will be harmed in any way. In fact, they're moving from grade schools to grade schools," Rob Haworth, Superintendent of Vigo County Schools's said.

At the meeting Monday night, many citizens spoke out against this move. But Superintendent Haworth and the school board have been looking at doing this for quite some time

In fact, the board already approved the consolidation when they approved the strategic plan 2 years ago. Monday night was more about what the best path was to fulfill this part of the plan.

"Tonight, was a commitment that we made to the taxpayers when we were talking about the referenda process," Haworth said.

The repurposing and redistricting will start this summer. Deming students are set to go to Ouabache and Benjamin Franklin schools. The corporation wants to make Deming into an early childhood learning facility.

West Vigo students will go to Fayette and Sugar Creek Consolidated. The administration building will move in there.