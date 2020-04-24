Big Brothers Big Sisters takes its program online

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Big Brothers Big Sister program is going virtual.

News 10 spoke with officials at Chances and Services for Youth. It's a local agency that has many programs including Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Social distancing has affected the program. That's why officials took it online.

Bigs have been able to meet up with their littles through Zoom.

Officials say it's important to keep that connection between bigs and littles.

"We know that for a match to be successful that we need to have that match last at least a year. The last thing we would want to have happened is to have a break in that match. That can honestly cause a little more harm in that child than good," Brandon Halleck, from CASY said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters programs across the country are beginning to operate like this.