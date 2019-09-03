VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group needs male mentors for children.
We've told you before about the local Big Brothers, Big Sisters goal to get 60 bigs in six months.
Right now there are 40 children on the waitlist for a big brother or a big sister, and 35 of them are boys.
The boys tend to want male bigs.
"They are looking for a male role model because they might not have a father figure in their life, so that is a big impact when they do get matched," Emily Freeman said.
Bigs need to spend four hours a month with their littles.
It is a small commitment that could make a big difference.
Related Content
- Big Brothers, Big Sisters search for male role models for 'littles'
- Big Brother, Big Sister Program expands to Sullivan County
- Big Brothers, Big Sisters to hold weekend meet and greet
- Little Hats, Big Hearts
- Bowling for Kids event raises funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley
- Bowl for Kids' Sake raises money for Big Brothers Big Sisters program
- A long waiting list for kids looking for their Big Brother or Big Sister
- Crew carwash to host fundraiser Saturday for Big Brothers Big Sisters
- 10-year-old Angel needs your help finding a match in Big Brother, Big Sister program
- Drive to raise money for Big Brothers, Big Sisters makes $124,000 nationwide
Scroll for more content...