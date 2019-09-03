Big Brothers, Big Sisters search for male role models for 'littles'

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group needs male mentors for children.

We've told you before about the local Big Brothers, Big Sisters goal to get 60 bigs in six months.

Right now there are 40 children on the waitlist for a big brother or a big sister, and 35 of them are boys.

The boys tend to want male bigs.

"They are looking for a male role model because they might not have a father figure in their life, so that is a big impact when they do get matched," Emily Freeman said.

Bigs need to spend four hours a month with their littles.

It is a small commitment that could make a big difference.