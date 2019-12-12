Big Brothers, Big Sisters get together for holiday party

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Big Brothers, Big Sisters is dedicated to igniting potential in local kids.
The organization spent Thursday spreading holiday cheer during its annual Christmas party.
Bigs, littles, and their families got together and were able to enjoy lots of holiday goodies.
To learn how you can get involved in the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program, click here.
