Clear

Shortage of male volunteers for Big Brothers Big Sisters match program

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley needs your help. The youth organization pairs "bigs" and "littles" to give kids a one-on-one mentoring relationship. Currently, there's a shortage of male bigs for male littles.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 12:44 PM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley needs your help. The youth organization pairs "bigs" and "littles" to give kids a one-on-one mentoring relationship.

Currently, there's a shortage of male bigs for male littles.

According to Chances and Services for Youth, there are almost 40 children on the waitlist looking for a match. 35 of those looking are young boys seeking a male mentor.

Right now, there are only two men going through the application process.

A boy may receive a female big if they want but most prefer a male.

Program Coordinator, Emily Freeman, says while it may seem like extra effort, it's something that benefits both parties.

"It's just as rewarding for the big as it is the little. I mean, I love seeing our matches together and the friendships they form and hearing what they've done.  I can't imagine you're the one that's matched up..how rewarding it must be to be their mentor," Freeman said.

Some children awaiting a male mentor have been on the waitlist for over a year. Freeman tells us it's discouraging for the child.

"They were all really excited to get enrolled in the program and now they're just waiting," Freeman said. "We've had some that come to the events we offer for the waitlist and they say 'Have you found me a big brother yet?' and it's really heartbreaking to tell them 'No, we're still looking, we're still trying to recruit more volunteers."

The entire process is simple and could change a child's life.

In order to register, you must be 18 or older, pass a background check, provide three references, complete a volunteer interview and complete training.

For more information on how you can register to become a big, click here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Nice conditions to end the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Walk for MS Saturday September 21st

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Shortage of male volunteers for Big Brothers Big Sisters match program

Image

Wednesday Weather Update

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Washington soccer

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Clay County-based restaurant set to open Terre Haute location

Image

Team of Mercy partners with Jeep Junkies to raise suicide awareness

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire