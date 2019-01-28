Big Brother, Big Sister Program expands to Sullivan County

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A mentoring program has expanded to Sullivan County.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is now helping junior high students in Sullivan.

The program is a lot like the Vigo County program, except it is age specific.

High school students are the Big Brother or Big Sister.

They are helping junior high students with studying, surviving junior high, and more.

"The bigs would like to meet every week. And we're like...you guys are busy. And the bigs are excited about getting more involved in their littles," Sullivan High School Principal Sarah Hannon said.

Hannon wants to give all the credit to past students.

She said she hopes to bring in more students and expand to elementary schools in the future.

