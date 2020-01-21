VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Bids are coming in for a major project in Vigo County.
There are currently three bids in for the pedestrian bridge project in West Terre Haute.
A walking and biking path is planned to connect Terre Haute and West Terre Haute.
Leaders say it will cost around $8 million. Two of the bids are under that estimate.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says the project will take two construction seasons.
Mainly utility relocation will happen in 2020.
Related Content
- Bids come in for expected $8 million pedestrian bridge linking Terre Haute and West Terre Haute
- Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute
- Plans to build pedestrian walkway between West Terre Haute and Terre Haute move forward
- Electrical short causes West Terre Haute fire
- One hurt in West Terre Haute fire
- West Terre Haute church holds community dinner
- West Terre Haute fire under investigation
- Crews battle fire in West Terre Haute
- West Terre Haute house fire ruled suspicious
- West Terre Haute man faces rape charges
Scroll for more content...