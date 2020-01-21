Bids come in for expected $8 million pedestrian bridge linking Terre Haute and West Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Bids are coming in for a major project in Vigo County.

There are currently three bids in for the pedestrian bridge project in West Terre Haute.

A walking and biking path is planned to connect Terre Haute and West Terre Haute.

Leaders say it will cost around $8 million. Two of the bids are under that estimate.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the project will take two construction seasons.

Mainly utility relocation will happen in 2020.