Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Biden to see Pfizer plant as weather delays shipping vaccine

Extreme winter weather is dealing the first major setback to the Biden administration’s planned swift rollout of coronavirus vaccines just as the national vaccination campaign was hitting its stride.

Posted: Feb 19, 2021 1:01 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Extreme winter weather is dealing the first major setback to the Biden administration’s planned swift rollout of coronavirus vaccines just as the national vaccination campaign was hitting its stride.

The disruptions caused by frigid temperatures, snow and ice left the White House scrambling to work with states to make up “lost ground” even as President Joe Biden was set to visit a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant near Kalamazoo, Michigan. The president’s trip itself had been pushed back a day to Friday due to wintry weather in the nation’s capital.

The president was set to meet with workers at the plant who are producing one of the two federally-approved COVID-19 shots. According to the CDC, the two-dose Pfizer vaccine has been administered about 30 million times since it received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 11.

From Texas to New England, bad weather has forced many injection sites to close and held up shipments of needed doses.

White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt said Friday that the weather has led to a three-day delay in shipping vaccine, or about 6 million doses. Slavitt says the vaccine won’t spoil and is “safe and sound” in warehouses.

But as shipments resume and scale up, vaccinators in communities across the country are going to have to work overtime to get shots into arms. “We as an entire nation will have to pull together to get back on track,” Slavitt told reporters at the White House coronavirus briefing.

From Texas to New England, bad weather has forced many injection sites to close and held up shipments of needed doses.

Slavit said about 1.4 million doses were being shipped Friday and the rest of the backlog should be cleared in several days.

In addition, the government is opening up five new mass vaccination centers, one in Philadelphia, and four others in the Florida cities of Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville.

The U.S. had administered an average of 1.7 million doses per day in the week that ended on Tuesday, evidence that the pace of the vaccination program was picking up. The magnitude of the weather’s impact was not immediately clear because of reporting lags in vaccination data maintained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but it was expected to be significant.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House was closely monitoring the weather’s impact on vaccine deliveries and working with manufacturers, shipping companies and states to speed their distribution.

The delays were so severe that Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday suggested he would explore sending his state’s national guard to collect doses from icebound shipping hubs in Memphis, Tennessee, and Louisville, Kentucky.

The Republican governor said the state “may have some real issues with supply delivery this week,” and “we have been told it would be a few days late, based on some of the issues around weather in other parts of the country.”

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that it was expecting delays on about 90% of its expected 120,000 doses this week and warned that the delays could cascade into next week.

“Even if the roads are clear in Virginia, the fulfillment of orders and the movement of these vaccine and ancillary supplies may be delayed in other parts of the country,” the department said in a news release.

In North Carolina, none of the more than 163,000 first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine scheduled to arrive this week have been delivered by Biden’s administration, the state health department said. The state also noted that only a limited number of the nearly 127,000 expected Pfizer vaccines have been shipped.

Oklahoma moved to reschedule vaccine clinics to this weekend, when it expects its 110,000 doses to be delivered, aiming to make up appointments from this week.

Full Coverage: Coronavirus pandemic
The ripple effects extended far beyond areas experiencing winter weather. In Arizona, the bulk of the state’s anticipated shipment of Moderna doses was delayed until early next week, forcing the postponement of some vaccination appointments.

Psaki said the White House was working with shippers to speed deliveries of the vaccines once conditions improved and was encouraging states to extend hours for vaccination clinics once they reopen and to swiftly rebook postponed appointments.

“We want to make sure that as we’ve lost some time in some states for people to get needles in arms, that our partners do all they can to make up that lost ground,” said White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines must remain frozen during shipping, with the Pfizer shot requiring super-cold storage temperatures. The White House said it was working with shippers to ensure there was no spoilage of doses during the weather delays.

“So far this week, there hasn’t been a single vaccine that’s spoiled” due to the delays, White House COVID adviser Andy Slavitt told CNN on Thursday. “We’re going to keep these vaccines safe and sound, then get them out to people and catch up just as soon as the weather allows.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 7°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 10°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 12°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 14°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 14°
Sunny but very cold!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cycling club coming to Vigo County

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

No more snow days

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, wind chill below zero. High: 22

Image

Sleigh Ride with Lightning

Image

Students join effort to improve city park, community input needed

Image

Local radio station works to help St. Jude's Children Hospital

Image

The Illinois Budget

Image

COVID-19 and the dentist

Image

Martin County plans upgrades to its dispatch radio system

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1168684

Reported Deaths: 22297
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4679869220
DuPage754191172
Will63856878
Lake58393910
Kane49900701
Winnebago28080428
Madison27507447
St. Clair24954454
McHenry23853260
Champaign17638120
Peoria16650257
Sangamon15869214
McLean14370154
Tazewell13260236
Rock Island12892283
Kankakee12259187
Kendall1084282
LaSalle10562214
Macon9369180
Vermilion8403113
DeKalb8107111
Adams7925111
Williamson6724116
Boone588671
Whiteside5835145
Clinton552888
Coles511489
Grundy499162
Knox4952125
Ogle493571
Jackson456160
Effingham447368
Macoupin429476
Henry428953
Marion4235110
Franklin410965
Livingston409872
Stephenson401672
Monroe400580
Randolph393676
Jefferson3907114
Woodford359260
Morgan355076
Montgomery342867
Lee329843
Logan329151
Christian325962
Bureau323973
Fayette305252
Perry299457
Fulton280144
Iroquois275859
Jersey246644
Douglas232730
McDonough229640
Lawrence226524
Saline225544
Union217131
Shelby210733
Crawford198921
Bond187623
Cass186422
Pike166748
Warren165843
Clark165729
Wayne165645
Hancock165429
Richland162938
Jo Daviess159122
White158723
Washington156623
Carroll155134
Edgar153336
Ford153243
Moultrie147722
Clay141741
Greene137231
Johnson133811
Piatt129313
Wabash129212
De Witt126622
Mercer126432
Mason126041
Massac123331
Cumberland117417
Jasper110117
Menard10228
Marshall82914
Hamilton77915
Schuyler6695
Pulaski6675
Brown6506
Stark53322
Edwards52110
Henderson4918
Calhoun4702
Scott4461
Alexander4408
Gallatin4324
Putnam4033
Hardin34111
Pope2813
Unassigned812168
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 652210

Reported Deaths: 12281
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion895821613
Lake47845854
Allen35247630
Hamilton31511375
St. Joseph29185501
Elkhart25142406
Vanderburgh20985369
Tippecanoe19539193
Johnson16147344
Porter15720260
Hendricks15631291
Clark11740179
Madison11623306
Vigo11424225
Monroe10147156
Delaware9749176
LaPorte9651194
Howard8985190
Kosciusko8464107
Hancock7342128
Warrick7320143
Bartholomew7260145
Floyd7086163
Wayne6556185
Grant6368154
Boone599488
Morgan5977124
Dubois5839106
Henry536889
Marshall5364104
Dearborn532964
Cass524496
Noble502875
Jackson459660
Shelby455389
Lawrence4131111
Gibson397981
Harrison390460
Clinton389752
DeKalb378777
Montgomery377082
Knox353982
Miami351161
Whitley342035
Steuben332855
Huntington331576
Wabash326374
Ripley323260
Putnam322658
Adams317849
Jasper310542
White292651
Jefferson290567
Daviess283294
Fayette268854
Decatur268488
Greene258578
Posey257831
Wells251473
Scott245546
LaGrange239170
Clay237342
Randolph224275
Spencer214028
Jennings212144
Washington204627
Sullivan201438
Fountain197839
Starke184650
Owen181252
Jay176828
Fulton175238
Carroll174218
Perry171235
Orange170450
Rush162622
Franklin158035
Vermillion157540
Tipton145141
Parke137315
Pike126230
Blackford119627
Pulaski104642
Newton96431
Brown93839
Benton90612
Crawford89313
Martin79714
Switzerland7477
Warren73712
Union66310
Ohio52211
Unassigned0427