Clear

Biden to announce new executive actions on guns

President Joe Biden plans to announce new executive actions on guns on Thursday, a person familiar with the plans said, fulfilling a commitment he made in the aftermath of two deadly shootings last month.

Posted: Apr 7, 2021 1:23 PM
Posted By: CNNN Wire

(CNN) -- President Joe Biden plans to announce new executive actions on guns on Thursday, a person familiar with the plans said, fulfilling a commitment he made in the aftermath of two deadly shootings last month.

Biden has been considering requiring background checks on so-called ghost guns along with other measures that would strengthen existing gun laws.

The extent of Thursday's announcement, which was first reported by Politico, wasn't immediately clear, and the White House did not elaborate.

"I expect the President will have more to say tomorrow," press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during a daily briefing.

Biden said last month following a mass shooting in Colorado, "I don't need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common sense steps that will save lives in the future."

Ghost guns are handmade or self-assembled firearms that don't have serial numbers. The action would officially classify them as firearms, therefore requiring a background check, according to administration officials.

The move would be in line with recommendations from gun safety advocacy groups who are consulting with the White House.

The administration had also been considering action in other areas, including to alert law enforcement agencies when someone fails a federal background check. Gun control advocates say background check alerts could potentially flag troubled or criminal individuals who are trying to access weapons.

Following last month's shootings, Biden called on Congress to take steps like re-enacting an assault weapons ban. But he acknowledged during a news conference that his main legislative priority was passing an infrastructure package and that he believed careful timing was key to the success of any proposed bills.

While campaigning, Biden had said he would task his attorney general with instituting better enforcement of existing gun laws as a means of slowing gun violence. He also made a campaign pledge to send $900 million for community programs meant to combat violence, something the administration is sorting out how to fulfill.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Paris
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Mattoon/Charleston
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Showers Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Solar Farm could be coming to Vigo County

Image

IDOT and ISP launch "Ride Smart" campaign

Image

Wednesday: Showers, warm. High: 77

Image

Cobie Barnes Transfers

Image

ISU Soccer having their best season

Image

THN vs Sullivan Baseball

Image

West Vigo vs Linton Baseball

Image

Young Wabash Valley girl fights rare disease

Image

Newton Care Center

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1261577

Reported Deaths: 23673
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5053809709
DuPage833501236
Will69467948
Lake62986956
Kane53632745
Winnebago29737456
Madison29404509
St. Clair26774496
McHenry25920273
Peoria19332273
Champaign19227136
Sangamon17188228
McLean15982166
Tazewell14894246
Rock Island13873299
Kankakee13121194
Kendall1185390
LaSalle11407227
Macon9963189
Vermilion8925122
DeKalb8774117
Adams8095115
Williamson7093125
Whiteside6456159
Boone617171
Clinton567890
Ogle551478
Grundy547870
Coles545194
Knox5171136
Jackson479262
Effingham460471
Henry456760
Macoupin450981
Livingston445481
Marion4363113
Stephenson434679
Franklin428770
Monroe423290
Woodford413361
Jefferson4090118
Randolph405882
Lee377748
Morgan371379
Montgomery361071
Logan351555
Bureau344879
Christian343371
Fulton341450
Perry311959
Fayette310854
Iroquois285763
Jersey257848
Douglas253035
McDonough246942
Saline245253
Lawrence238324
Union222840
Shelby221737
Crawford207424
Bond194324
Cass193524
Pike173950
Clark173132
Wayne171350
Hancock170630
Warren170346
Jo Daviess169923
Richland169639
White165825
Carroll165535
Ford165246
Edgar164139
Washington161725
Moultrie154325
Clay146242
Greene141232
Piatt139814
Johnson137614
Mason136141
De Witt133923
Wabash133612
Mercer132733
Massac130939
Cumberland126919
Menard11579
Jasper113717
Marshall94217
Hamilton81015
Schuyler6895
Brown6816
Pulaski6757
Stark56923
Edwards54212
Henderson51814
Calhoun5052
Scott4611
Alexander46010
Gallatin4514
Putnam4343
Hardin36212
Pope3023
Out of IL60
Unassigned02278

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 692240

Reported Deaths: 13084
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion943041699
Lake50401924
Allen38178666
Hamilton33748404
St. Joseph32783531
Elkhart26580429
Vanderburgh21847392
Tippecanoe21191211
Johnson17193370
Porter16816293
Hendricks16520307
Clark12526188
Madison12152334
Vigo12038241
Monroe11073166
LaPorte10451204
Delaware10177182
Howard9500211
Kosciusko8924112
Hancock7768136
Bartholomew7750152
Warrick7626155
Floyd7467175
Wayne6819196
Grant6686167
Boone641899
Morgan6314135
Dubois6042116
Marshall5652108
Cass5637102
Dearborn562673
Henry5528100
Noble529182
Jackson486769
Shelby472195
Lawrence4268117
Gibson423187
Harrison422870
Montgomery410786
Clinton409353
DeKalb399782
Huntington369580
Miami369065
Whitley368039
Knox362288
Steuben354457
Putnam349360
Wabash342877
Jasper337746
Adams335652
Ripley331567
White304454
Jefferson303579
Daviess287798
Wells281180
Decatur276992
Fayette275861
Greene267685
Posey266733
Scott257353
Clay248744
LaGrange247770
Randolph232379
Spencer226231
Washington225229
Jennings223046
Sullivan206841
Fountain206544
Starke196752
Owen188856
Fulton187639
Jay183828
Carroll182720
Perry178336
Orange175052
Rush168424
Vermillion164743
Franklin163735
Tipton159243
Parke142916
Blackford130929
Pike129334
Pulaski111245
Newton101533
Brown97340
Crawford96513
Benton93813
Martin81915
Warren77715
Switzerland7658
Union69210
Ohio55211
Unassigned0405