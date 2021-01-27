Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Biden pick for transportation, Buttigieg, advances in Senate

Article Image

A Senate panel on Wednesday easily advanced President Joe Biden’s nomination of Pete Buttigieg to be transportation secretary, setting up a final confirmation vote for a key role in Biden’s push to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure and confront climate change.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 6:40 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate panel on Wednesday easily advanced President Joe Biden’s nomination of Pete Buttigieg to be transportation secretary, setting up a final confirmation vote for a key role in Biden’s push to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure and confront climate change.

The Commerce Committee approved the nomination of Buttigieg, a 39-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, on a 21-3 vote.

His nomination now heads to the full Senate, where a vote could happen as early as this week. He would be the first openly gay person, and one of the youngest, confirmed by the Senate to a Cabinet post.

Biden has been urging the Senate, where Democrats hold a bare majority, to move quickly on his Cabinet picks given the current crisis of COVID-19, which prompted him in part to sign an executive order mandating masks on airplanes and in public transportation to help stem the spread of the deadly virus. The president has also pledged an ambitious agenda of jobs growth, fighting climate change and promoting racial equity.

Sen. Maria Cantwell, the panel's incoming Democratic chair, praised Buttigieg's credentials before the vote Wednesday and urged quick confirmation so he can get to work on COVID-19 safety in transportation. “He understands what all of us have to deal with on transportation and infrastructure,” Cantwell said.

With the transportation sector, particularly car emissions, a top contributor in the United States to global warming, Buttigieg, a former Democratic presidential rival whom Biden praised as bringing “a new voice,” is expected to play an important role in the climate agenda. Advocates hope his public stature and loyal following from the 2020 campaign could help win over lawmakers and push through broad infrastructure changes long unachievable on Capitol Hill.

Buttigieg, in a tweet, thanked the members of the Commerce Committee for “their vote of confidence in me" on Wednesday. He said he looked forward to teaming with members of the committee “as we get to work on infrastructure and building our economy back better.”

At his confirmation hearing last week, Buttigieg received bipartisan praise as he pledged an immediate focus on transportation safety while pointing to a “generational” opportunity to help remake how people travel.

As examples, he pledged to help put in place new federal automotive fuel economy standards to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote quicker development of self-driving cars and push the use of electric vehicles, such as by adding a half-million charging stations nationwide.

Republican senators during his hearing signaled future battles ahead over the cost and scope of updating the nation’s roads and bridges, rails and airports, a broad goal that eluded former President Donald Trump the last four years, but they said they looked forward to many discussions with Buttigieg.

Biden has said he will unveil the full details of his infrastructure plan next month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 14°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Paris
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 15°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 14°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Snow Ending, Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Snow ending, clearing and turning colder. Low: 16°

Image

Julian Larry Coming Alive

Image

ISHA Sets Dates for Play

Image

Father hopes Senate Bill 19 passes

Image

Residents speak out about solar project in Knox County

Image

Educators must wait patiently to get COVID-19 vaccine; VCSC reacts

Image

Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Counts and adds vaccination sites

Image

As Unemployment Soars, Home Care Job Opportunities Abound in Terre Haute

Image

AT&T upgrades service in Greene County

Image

January is National Mentor Month

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1108430

Reported Deaths: 20853
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4472959280
DuPage713231179
Will60159896
Lake55096932
Kane47475713
Winnebago26895421
Madison25542487
St. Clair23211457
McHenry22372260
Champaign16003107
Peoria15571256
Sangamon14996247
McLean13653174
Tazewell12393254
Rock Island12252310
Kankakee11760188
Kendall1008783
LaSalle9834250
Macon9023183
Vermilion7842118
DeKalb770696
Adams7597131
Williamson6396119
Boone566480
Whiteside5458176
Clinton520887
Coles481286
Ogle474574
Knox4718148
Grundy457354
Effingham437273
Jackson432270
Henry413578
Marion4115113
Macoupin405698
Franklin396072
Livingston382871
Randolph380478
Monroe372071
Stephenson365477
Jefferson3579106
Woodford336570
Morgan333093
Logan319060
Montgomery317458
Lee315676
Bureau306885
Christian306779
Fayette297653
Perry280063
Iroquois264658
Fulton264550
Jersey231762
Lawrence220731
McDonough220051
Saline210155
Douglas206434
Union204732
Shelby202835
Crawford184937
Cass180131
Bond178926
Pike161448
Warren160545
Richland157846
Hancock156336
Wayne155643
Clark154634
Jo Daviess153425
Washington150426
Edgar149553
Carroll148333
White142433
Moultrie142028
Ford141251
Clay134941
Greene128943
Johnson126515
Wabash123215
Mason120241
Piatt119818
De Witt119629
Mercer119431
Cumberland112027
Massac107433
Jasper106815
Menard92410
Hamilton73317
Marshall71315
Schuyler65417
Brown62612
Pulaski6253
Stark50120
Edwards4859
Henderson47016
Calhoun4515
Scott4131
Alexander4078
Gallatin4024
Putnam3633
Hardin3139
Pope2583
Unassigned1130
Out of IL340

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 614946

Reported Deaths: 9807
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion849231342
Lake45784693
Allen33103560
Hamilton29752316
St. Joseph27572383
Elkhart24496346
Vanderburgh19679255
Tippecanoe18150144
Johnson15234296
Porter14970172
Hendricks14550253
Madison11071223
Clark10852145
Vigo10819185
Monroe9496115
Delaware9193136
LaPorte9173164
Howard8325148
Kosciusko811485
Warrick683399
Hancock6783106
Bartholomew6659100
Floyd6522113
Wayne6194164
Grant6050118
Dubois559081
Boone557968
Morgan551996
Henry512365
Marshall507884
Dearborn488745
Cass487864
Noble476159
Jackson428747
Shelby423381
Lawrence395180
Clinton375845
Gibson375560
Harrison354046
DeKalb351365
Montgomery349754
Knox337839
Miami325244
Steuben315846
Whitley313126
Wabash306951
Adams303636
Ripley301646
Putnam299152
Huntington295760
Jasper293035
White275943
Daviess271776
Jefferson267738
Decatur249983
Fayette249949
Greene242763
Posey241828
Wells237551
LaGrange230363
Scott227939
Clay225032
Randolph215848
Jennings200937
Spencer193622
Sullivan193633
Washington189023
Fountain185227
Starke177044
Jay168723
Owen168338
Fulton165430
Orange161035
Carroll160616
Rush156418
Perry156129
Vermillion150034
Franklin149933
Tipton134433
Parke13098
Pike118826
Blackford112023
Pulaski97937
Newton92621
Brown88835
Benton87110
Crawford8099
Martin75013
Warren6867
Switzerland6695
Union6297
Ohio4967
Unassigned0375