Clear

Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed

President Joe Biden, in his first gun control measures since taking office, announced a half-dozen executive actions Thursday aimed at addressing a proliferation of gun violence across the nation that he called an “epidemic and an international embarrassment.”

Posted: Apr 8, 2021 12:12 PM
Updated: Apr 8, 2021 1:01 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, in his first gun control measures since taking office, announced a half-dozen executive actions Thursday aimed at addressing a proliferation of gun violence across the nation that he called an “epidemic and an international embarrassment.”

“The idea that we have so many people dying ever single day from gun violence in America is a blemish on our character as a nation,” Biden said during remarks at the White House.

Family members whose children were killed at the Sandy Hook, Connecticut, school massacre in 2012 and the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018 attended the hearing, and Biden thanked them for attending, saying he understood it would remind them of the awful days when they got the calls.

He assured them, “We’re absolutely determined to make change.”

Biden’s Thursday announcement delivers on a pledge the president made last month to take what he termed immediate “common-sense steps” to address gun violence, after a series of mass shootings drew renewed attention to the issue. His announcement came the same day as yet another, this one in South Carolina, where five people were killed.

Biden emphasized the scope of the problem: Between the mass killings in Atlanta massage businesses and the Colorado grocery store shooting last month, there were more than 850 additional shootings that killed 250 and injured 500 in the U.S., he said.

But Thursday’s announcement underscores the limitations of Biden’s executive power to act on guns. His orders tighten regulations on homemade guns and provide more resources for gun-violence prevention but fall far short of the sweeping gun-control agenda he laid out on the campaign trail.

Indeed, on Thursday Biden reiterated his urge Congress to act, calling on the Senate to take up House-passed measures closing background check loopholes. He also said Congress should pass the Violence Against Women Act, eliminate legal exemptions for gun manufacturers and ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines. Biden said

“This is not a partisan issue among the American people,” Biden insisted.

While Biden asserted that he’s “willing to work with anyone to get it done,” gun control measures face slim prospects in an evenly divided Senate, where Republicans remain near-unified against most proposals.

Biden was joined at the event by Vice President Kamala Harris and Attorney General Merrick Garland. Most of the actions he announced will go through the Justice Department.

Biden is tightening regulations of buyers of “ghost guns” — homemade firearms that usually are assembled from parts and milled with a metal-cutting machine and often lack serial numbers used to trace them. It’s legal to build a gun in a home or a workshop and there is no federal requirement for a background check.

The Justice Department will issue a proposed rule requiring such gun kits be treated as firearms under the Gun Control Act, which would require that the parts be made with serial numbers and that buyers receive background checks.

A second proposed rule, expected within 60 days, will tighten regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces, like the one used by the Boulder, Colorado, shooter in a rampage last month that left 10 dead. The rule will designate pistols used with stabilizing braces as short-barreled rifles, which require a federal license to own and are subject to a more thorough application process and a $200 tax.

The department also is publishing model legislation within 60 days that is intended to make it easier for states to adopt their own “red flag” laws. Such laws allow for individuals to petition a court to allow the police to confiscate weapons from a person deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

The department also will begin to provide more data on firearms trafficking, starting with a new comprehensive report on the issue. The administration says that hasn’t been done in more than two decades.

The Biden administration will also make investments in community violence intervention programs, which are aimed at reducing gun violence in urban communities, across five federal agencies.

Biden argued that gun violence was also a massive economic strain, citing the costs from hospital visits, legal fees, and the cost of keeping people in prison and providing therapy to victims and others. A majority of firearm deaths are from suicides.

Biden is also nominating David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at the gun control group Giffords, to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The ATF is currently run by an acting director, Regina Lombardo. Gun-control advocates have emphasized the significance of this position in enforcing gun laws, and Chipman is certain to win praise from this group. During his time as a senior policy adviser with Giffords, he spent considerable effort pushing for greater regulation and enforcement on ghost guns, changes to the background check system and measures to reduce the trafficking of illegal firearms.

Chipman spent 25 years as an agent at the ATF, where he worked on stopping a trafficking ring that sent illegal firearms from Virginia to New York, and served on the ATF’s SWAT team. Chipman is a gun owner.

He is an explosives expert and was among the team involved in investigating the Oklahoma City bombing and the first World Trade Center bombing. He also was involved in investigating a series of church bombings in Alabama in the 1990s. He retired from the ATF in 2012.

The White House fact sheet said Chipman has worked “to advance common-sense gun safety laws.”

During his campaign, Biden promised to prioritize new gun control measures as president, including enacting universal background check legislation, banning online sales of firearms and the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. But gun-control advocates have said that while they were heartened by signs from the White House that they took the issue seriously, they’ve been disappointed by the lack of early action.

With the announcement of the new measures, advocates did laud Biden’s first moves.

“Each of these executive actions will start to address the epidemic of gun violence that has raged throughout the pandemic, and begin to make good on President Biden’s promise to be the strongest gun safety president in history,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety.

Feinblatt in particular praised the move to regulate ghost guns, which he said “will undoubtedly save countless lives,” and he lauded Chipman as an “invaluable point person” in the fight against illegal gun trafficking.

For years, federal officials have been sounding the alarm about an increasing black market for homemade, military-style semi-automatic rifles and handguns. Ghost guns have increasingly turned up at crime scenes and in recent years have been turning up more and more when federal agents are purchasing guns in undercover operations from gang members and other criminals.

A gunman who killed his wife and four others in Northern California in 2017 had been prohibited from owning firearms, but he built his own to skirt the court order before his rampage. And in 2019, a teenager used a homemade handgun to fatally shoot two classmates and wound three others at a school in suburban Los Angeles.

___

Associated Press writer Lisa Marie Pane in Boise, Idaho, contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Paris
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 57°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Showers & Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Planting season has begun! Here's what you need to know

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday Morning Weather Update

Image

Thursday Morning Weather Udpate

Image

Vicki Hall

Image

North Vermillion Parke Heritage

Image

Northview RP

Image

How to see if 'Emergency Wireless Alerts' are turned on for your phone

Image

Online event looks to help local kids

Image

Jasper County school referendum fails to pass

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1265351

Reported Deaths: 23702
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5068289716
DuPage836371239
Will69666952
Lake63146957
Kane53792745
Winnebago29843457
Madison29440510
St. Clair26830497
McHenry25998273
Peoria19532273
Champaign19277136
Sangamon17235228
McLean16090167
Tazewell15025246
Rock Island13912301
Kankakee13170194
Kendall1188490
LaSalle11434227
Macon9982189
Vermilion8928122
DeKalb8826117
Adams8110116
Williamson7104125
Whiteside6508159
Boone618871
Clinton568090
Ogle554978
Grundy549070
Coles545794
Knox5178136
Jackson479862
Effingham461671
Henry458360
Macoupin451481
Livingston447182
Stephenson437279
Marion4365114
Franklin428870
Monroe424190
Woodford416361
Jefferson4093118
Randolph406282
Lee380348
Morgan371779
Montgomery361571
Logan352655
Bureau345379
Christian344071
Fulton344050
Perry312359
Fayette310854
Iroquois286063
Jersey258548
Douglas253235
McDonough247342
Saline245353
Lawrence238425
Union222840
Shelby222137
Crawford207524
Bond194524
Cass193324
Pike174050
Clark173532
Wayne171651
Jo Daviess171223
Warren170746
Hancock170630
Richland169739
Carroll165835
Ford165846
White165826
Edgar164839
Washington161725
Moultrie154825
Clay146442
Greene141632
Piatt139914
Johnson137714
Mason136941
De Witt134423
Wabash133712
Mercer133033
Massac130839
Cumberland127219
Menard115810
Jasper113717
Marshall94417
Hamilton81115
Schuyler6895
Brown6826
Pulaski6787
Stark57223
Edwards54312
Henderson51914
Calhoun5062
Scott4621
Alexander46010
Gallatin4514
Putnam4353
Hardin36412
Pope3023
Out of IL30
Unassigned02279

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 693452

Reported Deaths: 13099
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion944901700
Lake50474924
Allen38255666
Hamilton33801404
St. Joseph32915534
Elkhart26651429
Vanderburgh21877393
Tippecanoe21249211
Johnson17229371
Porter16861293
Hendricks16551307
Clark12542189
Madison12165335
Vigo12049242
Monroe11105166
LaPorte10474204
Delaware10185182
Howard9515211
Kosciusko8935112
Hancock7784137
Bartholomew7763152
Warrick7636155
Floyd7478175
Wayne6820196
Grant6689167
Boone643099
Morgan6322136
Dubois6045116
Marshall5668108
Cass5643102
Dearborn562873
Henry5533100
Noble531182
Jackson486869
Shelby472595
Lawrence4274117
Gibson423688
Harrison423070
Montgomery411586
Clinton409753
DeKalb400283
Huntington370380
Whitley369139
Miami369065
Knox362388
Steuben355457
Putnam349760
Wabash343377
Jasper338646
Adams335952
Ripley331767
White304654
Jefferson304079
Daviess287799
Wells281480
Decatur277292
Fayette276262
Greene268085
Posey267033
Scott257653
Clay248844
LaGrange248070
Randolph232579
Spencer226531
Washington225929
Jennings223246
Sullivan206841
Fountain206744
Starke197152
Owen189156
Fulton188039
Jay184028
Carroll183320
Perry178336
Orange174952
Rush168524
Vermillion164843
Franklin163735
Tipton159343
Parke143016
Blackford130929
Pike129534
Pulaski111345
Newton101733
Brown97340
Crawford96613
Benton93913
Martin81915
Warren77715
Switzerland7658
Union69210
Ohio55311
Unassigned0405