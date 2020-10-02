Clear

Biden calls Trump's positive test a 'bracing reminder' of seriousness of coronavirus pandemic

Joe Biden said President Donald Trump's positive test for coronavirus is a "bracing reminder" of the seriousness of the pandemic.

Posted: Oct 2, 2020 6:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Joe Biden said President Donald Trump's positive test for coronavirus is a "bracing reminder" of the seriousness of the pandemic.

"We have to take this virus seriously. It's not going away automatically," the former vice president said Friday in a speech during a pared-back trip to Michigan that followed Biden testing negative for the virus in the morning. "We have to do our part to be responsible. It means following the science, listening to the experts, washing our hands, social distancing. It means wearing a mask in public. It means encouraging others to do so as well."

Wearing a mask and standing in front of an American flag in the parking lot of a union hall in Grand Rapids, the Democratic nominee said he and his wife, Jill Biden, send their "prayers for the health and safety" of Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive.

He also implored Americans to wear masks -- a message he has delivered for months, but with political implications that were difficult to miss after Trump's entourage had ignored the Cleveland Clinic's rules requiring masks at Tuesday night's debate, while Biden's guests wore masks.

"Be patriotic," Biden said. "It's not about being a tough guy. It's about doing your part. Wearing a mask is not only going to protect you, but it also protects those around you. Your mom, your dad, your brother, your sister, husband, wife, neighbor, co-worker. Don't just do it for yourself. Do it for the people you love, the people you work with."

The Michigan trip was the first glimpse at how Biden might campaign after Trump's positive test. The Democratic nominee scrapped a second planned stop at a local Democratic headquarters, citing the expected crowd size and more cramped quarters.

Additionally, Biden's campaign is pulling its negative ads Friday, going with all-positive messages after Trump's test, a campaign aide said. The aide said the decision to pull negative ads was made before the White House announced Friday evening that Trump was going to Walter Reed medical center for several days.

Biden said he had been tested twice Friday -- including once by Dr. Kevin O'Connor, his former White House physician -- and that "everything's clear."

After Trump said on Twitter in the early morning hours Friday that he had tested positive, the first word from Biden's campaign on his own health came in a statement from O'Connor.

"Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden's primary care physician," O'Connor said.

Polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests are considered the gold standard of coronavirus tests -- with results taking longer than 15-minute rapid tests but delivering more accurate results.

Biden's campaign then said he would travel to Grand Rapids as planned -- though several hours late, and with a leaner schedule. He had initially planned to follow that speech at a union hall with a virtual fundraiser and a stop at Kent County Democratic headquarters for a voter mobilization event.

Asked why Biden decided to move forward with the Michigan trip, a Biden aide said: "Vice President Biden tested negative and was not in close contact with President Trump. He also wore a mask at all times, except for when he was on stage. And we implement social distancing, mask wearing, and other best practices in all of our campaigning."

Biden's supporters argued that it would be safe for the former vice president to hit the campaign trail Friday even after standing on stage with Trump for 90 minutes earlier in the week.

"Everybody who is in Biden's world has gotten tested today -- I've been talking to everybody," Michigan Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell told CNN.

"I think that what's important to remember is that the Biden campaign followed the rules from the beginning, and so the danger point for them was being in Trump world, when the Trump family and President didn't wear masks. But (Biden) has tested negative and other people are, and they're obviously being careful. But they've been careful from the beginning," Dingell said.

The former vice president's running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were also tested for coronavirus on Friday morning, with negative results, a campaign aide said. The two would continue on their planned travel to Las Vegas for Harris, and Greensboro, North Carolina, for Emhoff, the aide said.

The negative tests come after Biden and Trump's podiums were placed 12 feet and 8 inches apart during Tuesday night's debate, according to a source with knowledge of the debate set-up.

There was no contact from the Trump campaign or the White House to alert the Biden campaign of possible exposure, a senior Biden campaign official who was with the former vice president at the debate said. That aide said Biden's campaign believes there is not much risk because "we were never near them."

The former vice president tweeted well wishes for Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive.

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," Biden tweeted Friday morning.

Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon sent the campaign's staff an email Friday morning instructing staffers not to post about Trump's positive test on social media.

O'Malley Dillon also told Biden's campaign staff to "rest assured that our campaign staff, in consultation with health experts have continued to take every precaution to protect Vice President Biden, Sen. Harris, their spouses and our staff. The health and safety of the entire team has been, and will remain, our number one priority."

At Tuesday night's debate, after Trump's entourage of family and administration officials entered without masks, a Cleveland Clinic doctor approached Trump's guests, asked them to wear masks and offered masks to them, according to a reporter who observed what was happening in the room before the debate.

When the doctor, who declined to comment to the press, walked off the floor, a debate hall staffer told her, "That's all you can do."

"Why is the Trump family allowed to not wear masks in the debate hall while everyone else follows the rules?" Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden tweeted Tuesday night as the debate started.

The Cleveland Clinic did not directly address Trump's guests ignoring mask rules, but said in a statement Friday, "Individuals traveling with both candidates, including the candidates themselves, had been tested and tested negative by their respective campaigns."

"Based on what we know about the virus and the safety measures we had in place, we believe there is low risk of exposure to our guests," the clinic said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
A Chilly Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute business works to match Bigs and Littles in Saturday event

Image

Some water wells may be close to drying out

Image

Sullivan houses and blight

Image

Southwest School Corporation welcomes new resource officer

Image

Local law enforcement wants to help troubled youth in Indiana

Image

No major changes planned for 2021 Vincennes City budget

Image

Visitation at the prison

Image

Weekend motorcycle ride to benefit child fighting cancer

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Jurors in Indiana may now receive text and email updates from the court

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 297884

Reported Deaths: 8940
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1461525229
DuPage17873565
Lake17246490
Will14331382
Kane13344326
St. Clair6796193
Winnebago6455152
Madison5888144
Champaign487922
McHenry4683119
Peoria358352
McLean334624
Rock Island311277
Kankakee278877
Unassigned2532244
Sangamon252145
Kendall206026
Tazewell183929
LaSalle176857
Macon167245
DeKalb164939
Coles152231
Williamson144250
Jackson128124
Clinton123921
Adams120910
Boone116023
Randolph96611
Effingham8963
Vermilion8824
Whiteside79521
Ogle7586
Knox7183
Grundy6986
Monroe69716
Bureau68512
Henry6845
Morgan68023
Jefferson65038
Christian59513
Marion5952
Macoupin5767
Franklin5564
Stephenson5526
Union53024
McDonough49815
Logan4731
Crawford4725
Fayette4497
Woodford4417
Livingston4186
Shelby4154
Lee4121
Cass40911
Jersey40018
Montgomery39813
Saline3724
Iroquois36819
Perry36015
Bond3497
Warren3382
Douglas3267
Wayne3105
Jo Daviess2822
Lawrence2673
Carroll2426
Greene23813
Hancock2313
Moultrie2304
Richland2276
Washington2241
Cumberland2215
Jasper21310
Fulton1970
Pulaski1871
Clark1843
White1820
Clay1730
Johnson1680
Mason1671
Wabash1643
Mercer1455
Piatt1450
Pike1441
De Witt1332
Menard1291
Massac1212
Edgar1188
Marshall1130
Ford1095
Alexander871
Scott800
Gallatin762
Hamilton742
Henderson720
Brown700
Edwards700
Calhoun640
Putnam640
Stark562
Schuyler530
Hardin400
Pope301
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 121176

Reported Deaths: 3645
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion21781769
Lake10869327
St. Joseph6857117
Elkhart6800114
Allen6459207
Hamilton5030109
Vanderburgh396732
Hendricks2802126
Monroe272537
Tippecanoe268713
Johnson2409126
Clark231757
Porter226447
Delaware206463
Cass19849
Vigo193128
Madison176975
LaPorte155842
Warrick144748
Floyd143364
Howard136364
Kosciusko130717
Bartholomew120957
Dubois104319
Marshall103024
Boone101146
Grant98137
Hancock95643
Noble93632
Henry84427
Wayne78715
Jackson78510
Morgan74740
Shelby69229
Daviess68930
Dearborn68828
LaGrange65811
Clinton65114
Harrison60624
Putnam60111
Gibson5736
Knox55210
Lawrence53529
Montgomery51322
DeKalb50211
White49315
Decatur46339
Miami4434
Greene43636
Fayette42514
Steuben4127
Jasper4062
Scott40011
Posey3812
Sullivan34312
Jennings31912
Clay3175
Franklin31625
Ripley3138
Whitley2956
Orange29024
Adams2873
Carroll28513
Spencer2853
Starke2787
Wells2784
Wabash2768
Washington2732
Huntington2603
Jefferson2543
Fulton2482
Tipton23523
Randolph2318
Perry22913
Pike2191
Jay1991
Newton17511
Owen1741
Martin1710
Rush1604
Vermillion1360
Fountain1322
Blackford1263
Crawford1141
Parke1142
Pulaski1141
Brown1033
Benton870
Ohio797
Union790
Switzerland690
Warren421
Unassigned0227