Biden administration extends student loan forbearance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United States Department of Education announced Friday that it extended the student loan payment pause.

That pause on payments was supposed to end next month.

Now, payments will start back up on January 31st, 2022.

This moratorium on federal student loan payments provides emergency relief for millions of borrowers.

Officials say it will be the last delay.

This pause has been put in place to help borrowers cover essential expenses rather than prioritize student loans, and some people took different paths when it came to taking advantage of this relief.

There are student debtors who are fortunate enough to keep up with the payments on a monthly basis and in return have saved loads of cash.

This is because they're able to put money down on the principle directly, rather than racking up interest costs.

This helps to reduce their student debt at a faster rate.

There are others who need this grace period to focus on the essentials-such as their health and family finances.

Kristi Adams, a Master's student at Indiana State University, has some advice for those financially preparing to start payments back up in January...

Adams says she and her husband set a budget,

"Whenever he sets a budget it makes it a lot easier to see how much we have left and then we have to pay the lowest amount first and go down the line and then pay the largest amount...that's just how we kind of have done it."

This grace period can allow people to prioritize their finances however they need.

However, the Biden administration said this will be the last grace period, so keep that in mind.

Again, you now have until the end of January to resume those student loan payments.