Biden administration announces $9 million investment in Terre Haute Air National National Guard base

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - President Joe Biden's administration plans to divert money that the Trump administration had planned to use on the southern border to other military projects, including an investment in Terre Haute.

On Friday, the Office of Management and Budget announced more than $9 million of the diverted funds would go to a small arms range in Indiana.

A White House representative told News 10 that small arms range would be at Terre Haute's Air National Guard Base at Hulman Field.

The money will be used to build a small arms range to "enhance the readiness of the Air Guard unit through marksmanship training."

This is after the Department of Defense returned more than $2 billion from the border wall project to work on unobligated military construction funds to 66 previously deferred projects.

A small arms range would enhance our mission readiness and improve base infrastructure.

In a written statement from the 181st Intelligence Wing, they said:

"The 181st Intelligence Wing is aware of the Biden Administration's plan to fund the small arms range at Hulman Field, Terre Haute, Indiana. The 181st IW will continue to work with the National Guard Bureau regarding this matter."

See the full list of other announced projects below.