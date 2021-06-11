Biden administration announces $9 million investment in Terre Haute Air National National Guard base

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - President Joe Biden's administration plans to divert money that the Trump administration had planned to use on the southern border to other military projects, including an investment in Terre Haute.
On Friday, the Office of Management and Budget announced more than $9 million of the diverted funds would go to a small arms range in Indiana.
A White House representative told News 10 that small arms range would be at Terre Haute's Air National Guard Base at Hulman Field.
The money will be used to build a small arms range to "enhance the readiness of the Air Guard unit through marksmanship training."
This is after the Department of Defense returned more than $2 billion from the border wall project to work on unobligated military construction funds to 66 previously deferred projects.
A small arms range would enhance our mission readiness and improve base infrastructure.
In a written statement from the 181st Intelligence Wing, they said:
"The 181st Intelligence Wing is aware of the Biden Administration's plan to fund the small arms range at Hulman Field, Terre Haute, Indiana. The 181st IW will continue to work with the National Guard Bureau regarding this matter."
See the full list of other announced projects below.
- $10 million for the Missile Field Expansion at Fort Greely in Alaska. The field is part of the U.S. defenses against North Korean ballistic missiles, and was due for an expansion to add two missile interceptors.
- More than $25 million for the 2nd Radio Battalion Complex in North Carolina. Congress provided funds for the new complex to co-locate two battalions, improve intel fusion capability and efficiencies in training for combat readiness, and meet the growing threat of cyber warfare.
- $79 million for Spangdahlem Elementary School for U.S. Military Children in Germany. The school, which currently supports over 600 military children, lacks proper air conditioning, plumbing, and security systems and was due for replacement when the prior Administration diverted funds to the wall.
- More than $25 million for the Fire/Crash Rescue Station at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida. The station is designed to support up to 15 fire-fighting vehicles and provide space for physical fitness, training, and living quarters for military personnel.
- More than $22 million for Air Force Camp Bullis in Texas. The Administration is returning the funds to support a new dining facility for troops stationed at Air Force Camp Bullis.
- More than $10 million to replace the Laurel Bay Fire Station in South Carolina. The current station, which supports the United States Marine Corps, is undersized for the current personnel, ambulance, and paramedic squads, and not configured to respond to emergencies.
- More than $26 million for critical repairs at Norfolk Navy Shipyard in Virginia. The building, which supports about 330 military personnel, has been cited for multiple life safety violations, including no sprinkler protection and inadequate fire safety measures. The prior Administration’s failure to repair this building has left military personnel working in a high risk environment and undermined Navy operations at the facility.