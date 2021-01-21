Biden Cabinet: Buttigieg urges big funds for Transportation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of transportation, Pete Buttigieg, appears on a smooth path to quick confirmation.

At his confirmation hearing Thursday, he pledged to help carry out the administration's ambitious agenda to rebuild the nation's infrastructure.

Buttigieg pointed to a "generational opportunity" to create new jobs, fight economic inequality and stem climate change.

He promised more conversations with Congress, saying it will require significant investments in the months to come.

Republican Sen. Roger Wicker chaired the hearing for a last time as the Senate finalized its transfer of power to Democrats.

He said he was "quite certain" that Buttigieg will be confirmed.