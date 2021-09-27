Bicyclist airlifted to out of area hospital following reported hit and run crash in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman in Vincennes was airlifted to an Evansville hospital after police said she was the victim of a hit-and-run crash.

It happened early Sunday morning at the 1700 block of Hart Street.

The Vincennes Police Department said they received a report of an unresponsive woman. When officers arrived, they found the woman on the ground, unresponsive and bleeding.

While first responders were taking care of the victim, police said they found a vehicle nearby with damage to the front end. Police said the driver was still there.

The Vincennes Police Department identified the suspect as Rebecca Workman, but she was booked into the Knox County Jail as Rebecca Hollingsworth.

Police said Hollingsworth hit a curb and then crashed into the victim, who was on a bicycle. The victim was airlifted to an Evansville hospital.

Hollingsworth allegedly failed a chemical test, with said she had illegal narcotics in her system.

She was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated causing catastrophic injury and leaving the scene of an accident.