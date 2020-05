VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A bicyclist was critically injured after being hit by a car on Thursday night.

It happened in West Terre Haute.

Sheriff John Plasse said both were westbound on National Avenue at Paris Avenue.

That's when a vehicle being driven by Ronald Heyen of West Terre Haute rear-ended the bicyclist.

The person on the bike was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.

The identity of the person on the bike was not released.