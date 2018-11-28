Bicentennial Celebration: The family who helped grow a community

PRAIRIETON, Ind. (WTHI)- Down the back roads of Prairieton you'll come across the house of Linda Voges. She has only lived in her house for only two years, but it's belonged to her family much longer.

"The land was purchased in September before it became a state in December of 1816. The house was built in 1843," said Voges.

The decedents of the Voges family has called Prairieton home since before Vigo County was even founded.

They were farmers working the land as a living and providing for the community but several other families have also owned their farms for over 100 years.

"If you look around here there are several families that have had their land for over one hundred years. Really proud of that, yes," said Voges.

Susan Tingley with the Vigo County History Museum says what these families didn’t be they were not only growing crops, but they were helping grow the community around them.

"So what would happen is these farmers would move in and they started their agricultural businesses. But they needed mills. They needed shops, they needed grocery stores and that's how towns like Prarieton were formed," said Tingley.

Voges says a lot has changed in the community, but she’s thankful that her family has contributed so much to Vigo counties history.

"Well there’s always people coming and going but it is a good rural community. We should like the family name to carry on. The Vogus name" said Voges.

If you have a story you would like to get heard reach out to Garrett Brown at garrett.brown@wthitv.com.