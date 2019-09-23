Bicknell works to preserve contents of flooded time capsule

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - Lori Ann Marchino runs Guardian Angel Home Health Care. The small business in Bicknell was started by her mother.

Marchino says, "Mom was born here. She was raised here. And she wanted to take care of people."

Just weeks ago Marchino was one of many residents who were disappointed to hear that the town's time capsule had fallen victim to mother nature.

Marchino says, "I saw the pictures of the vault opening on facebook and I saw that everything was floating in water. I expected nothing."

That expectation was felt citywide. However, that's when a handful of volunteers got to work.

Mayor Thomas Estabrook says, "A lot of the items were put on tables and were transported from the park to the fire station. The paper items were put in the fire station underneath fans, above and next to it, simply to let the water dry out."

The technique worked. Many residents reunited with the writings of their family members. One of those was a letter to Marchino from her mother.

Marchino says, "Mom talks about me going into second grade. Talks about who my teacher was. Brings up that I took piano lessons and that I didn't like to practice. Thanks, mom."

The memories her mother shared on the dried out paper have more meaning than just teachers and piano lessons. Marchino's mother died in a car accident twenty years ago. For her, it's a chance to hear from her mom one last time.

Marchino explains, "To get a letter that I could read and read mom's words and see her handwriting. Priceless."