Bicknell police officer placed on administrative leave

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - A Bicknell police officer is on paid administrative leave until an investigation is complete.

We have new information for you about the case.

According to City Attorney Michael Edwards, the board of works voted Friday night to put officer Jacob Fischer on paid administrative leave.

He said the city got two complaints which prompted the investigation.

The board tasked Edwards with the investigation and Fischer will remain on leave until that is complete.