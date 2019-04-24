Clear

Bicknell police chief placed on administrative leave after he is accused of battery against a prosecutor's office employee

Bicknell officials held an emergency session of the Board of Public Works on Tuesday.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 4:22 PM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2019 5:57 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - Bicknell, Indiana police chief Terry Stremming was arrested on Tuesday evening.

That's after an incident at the Knox County Prosecutor's Office.

While there, they decided to place Stremmnig on administrative leave.

LINK | BICKNELL POLICE CHIEF ARRESTED ON BATTERY CHARGE

Bicknell Mayor Thomas Estabrook confirmed that information with News 10 on Wednesday.

Stremming is facing charges of official misconduct and battery.

Indiana State Police says an unnamed officer with the Bicknell Police Department gave a laptop to the prosecutor's office on Monday.

Authorities say the laptop possibly contained evidence of misconduct by another Bicknell officer.

State police say Stremming went to the prosecutor's office on Tuesday morning, demanding the laptop.

Police say Stremming put his hands on an investigator with the prosecutor's office and tried to push her out of the way.

News 10 spoke with residents in Bicknell.

The residents we spoke with say they are not concerned about the town's police coverage.

"There's more police around than people think. We're pretty well protected. But like I say, you can't just do that. We put our hands on somebody, they're going to lock us up. So he put his hands on somebody...he deserves the same thing we get," Albert Bement said.

Stremming is out on bond.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

Image

West Vigo baseball

Image

ISU softball

Image

Northview baseball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

New bike share program at ISU

Image

Credit Union hosts shred day

Image

Digging up the Past

Image

Finishing pieces of North Central High School benches honoring students killed in crash unveiled

Image

Vigo County Jail forum

Image

Gaming bill passes Indiana House

