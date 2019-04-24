Bicknell police chief arrested on battery charge after incident with Knox County prosecutor's office investigator

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - A Knox County police chief has been arrested after he allegedly put his hands on and then tried to push an investigator from the prosecutor's office.

Police arrested 47-year-old Terry Stremming, the chief of the Bicknell Police Department on Tuesday evening at the Bicknell town hall.

The arrest stems from an incident that allegedly happened on Monday.

According to Indiana State Police, a Bicknell police officer turned over a laptop to the Knox County Prosecutor's Office that possibly contained evidence of officer misconduct on another Bicknell officer.

On Tuesday morning, Stemming allegedly went to the prosecutor's office and demanded the laptop.

Police say when Stremming tried to remove the laptop from a female prosecutor's office investigator, she placed her hands on the laptop to stop him.

That is when Stremming allegedly put his hands on her and tried to push her out of the way.

Stremming left the prosecutor's office without the laptop.

Stremming is facing charges of official misconduct and battery.