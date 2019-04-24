Clear

Bicknell police chief arrested on battery charge after incident with Knox County prosecutor's office investigator

A Knox County police chief has been arrested after he allegedly put his hands on and tried to push an investigator from the prosecutor's office.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 9:34 AM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2019 12:05 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - A Knox County police chief has been arrested after he allegedly put his hands on and then tried to push an investigator from the prosecutor's office.

Police arrested 47-year-old Terry Stremming, the chief of the Bicknell Police Department on Tuesday evening at the Bicknell town hall.

The arrest stems from an incident that allegedly happened on Monday.

According to Indiana State Police, a Bicknell police officer turned over a laptop to the Knox County Prosecutor's Office that possibly contained evidence of officer misconduct on another Bicknell officer.

On Tuesday morning, Stemming allegedly went to the prosecutor's office and demanded the laptop.

Police say when Stremming tried to remove the laptop from a female prosecutor's office investigator, she placed her hands on the laptop to stop him.

That is when Stremming allegedly put his hands on her and tried to push her out of the way.

Stremming left the prosecutor's office without the laptop.

Stremming is facing charges of official misconduct and battery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Overcast with light spotty showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bridgeton Rendezvous, Sat & Sun 9-5pm

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Deadline quickly approaching for a new jail location

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Overcast. Light scattered showers possible. Cool ESE breeze. High: 62°

Image

Dan Hopkins

Image

Linton softball

Image

THN Baseball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project