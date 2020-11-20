Bicknell passes ordinance to address dog breeding and kenneling in residential areas

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - A new ordinance takes on dog breeding and kenneling. Residents have been complaining for years of properties setting up shop in their neighborhoods. Most of the time folks setting up the dogs do not live on site.

Mayor Thomas Estabrook explains, "They've just left dogs there to basically run free and roam free and it's obviously an animal control issue."

Most of the time these properties fall into disrepair. Residents approached the city with concerns about another property being set up. That's when the ordinance was passed.

Estabrook says, "The owners would have some time to do something about it or they can get a ticket and an appearance in city court."

Another problem the ordinance handles is abandoned animals. When someone moves out of a home they may leave an animal behind. The ordinance gives the city power to be able to get the animal. It also spells out how the person who left the animal can be fined.

All in hopes of cutting down on animal neglect and quality of life issues in Bicknell.

Estabrook says, "We are by no means trying to put anybody out of business. We can't have circumstances where this type of activity is going on in residential situations and is causing trouble for the neighbors and attracting vermin and all. We can't just have that go on."