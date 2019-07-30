Bicknell officer avoids trial through plea agreement

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) – A Bicknell police officer won’t service jail time under a plea agreement.
Kevin Carroll pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness, with a charge of official misconduct being dismissed
Indiana State Police said troopers received information Carroll may have shared information about drug operations. Carroll admitted to putting a confidential informant at risk. He agreed to pay court costs and fines.
