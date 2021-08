BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a man is facing charges after a stabbing in Knox County.

It happened Wednesday night in Bicknell.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the stabbing on Alton Street.

Police say the suspect, 20-year-old Cameron Sharp, will face a charge of battery with a deadly weapon.

The 20-year-old victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes for treatment.