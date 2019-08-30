Bicknell man arrested for climbing through a woman's bedroom window, raping her

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - A Bicknell, Indiana man is facing rape charges.
Indiana State Police arrested Andrid Hernandez on Friday.
A female victim said he climbed through a window into her bedroom and sexually assaulted her.
The rape allegedly happened in July in Bicknell.
Hernandez's charges are rape, burglary, and sexual battery.
