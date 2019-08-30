Clear

Bicknell man arrested for climbing through a woman's bedroom window, raping her

A female victim said he climbed through a window into her bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 10:17 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - A Bicknell, Indiana man is facing rape charges.

Indiana State Police arrested Andrid Hernandez on Friday.

A female victim said he climbed through a window into her bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

The rape allegedly happened in July in Bicknell.

Hernandez's charges are rape, burglary, and sexual battery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Spotty Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Segment 2

Image

Segment 2

Image

Segment 1

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Bicknell man arrested for climbing through a woman's bedroom window, raping her

Image

One person shot in a reported armed robbery attempt at Burger King on Wabash Avenue

Image

Hey Kevin 8-30

Image

Make a difference: One bag of trash at a time

Image

Pioneer City Rodeo Kicks Off in Palestine

Image

Terre Haute North honored for its great sportsmanship

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down