Bicknell interlocal agreement passed 5-1

The agreement will supply four deputies to cover the city of Bicknell.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 10:27 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In April Bicknell's police chief Terry Stremming was placed on leave after an incident at the Knox county prosecutors office. Since then the question has been what will become of Bicknell's police force.

Bicknell Mayor Thomas Estabrook says, "It's been a very difficult process. We had to bring in a lot of different folks from different areas in the county, city. And this discussion began in late April."

What began in late April came to a head at Tuesday's county council meeting.

Councilman David Culp says, "I've also spoken with at least fifty citizens of Bicknell that said we want our own police department."

Councilman Tim Crowley says, "I think that bringing, particularly the detective aspect of the sheriff's department, into the equation mitigates in favor."

The interlocal agreement passed with a five to one vote...with president Rob Lechner abstaining. The sheriff's office will now hire four officers to supplement the one remaining police officer in Bicknell. All paid for by the city of Bicknell.

Sheriff Doug Vantlin says, "We've been there for four months. A lot of running around. We've got the rest of the county to cover and we also have to cover Bicknell at night. So we're ready to get the four guys, get them on, and get to work."

Estabrook says, "It feels pretty good to finally have this agreement in place. We're going to begin the transition now of working with the sheriff's department to get the necessary equipment to them."

