Bicknell forms committee to bring more events to the small town

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - For years one of the biggest events in Bicknell has been the Heritage Day festival. Every labor day for the last 51 years, folks have joined together to celebrate. It was put on by the North Knox Heritage organization. But this year marked a change.

Bicknell Mayor Thomas Estabrook says, "The committee kind of came to the view that it may be time to take it another way. The organization wasn't able to leverage the kind of money for the events we had so they dissolved."

The city of Bicknell has now taken the reigns. Leaders have formed a new Bicknell events committee. It was formed to handle the Heritage Festival. But the city hopes to take planning a step further.

Estabrook explains, "Whether it's some sort of art show, a craft show. Whether it's a concert or a band or whatever it is. Just something to try to bring more life into the community."

City leaders are asking for your help. They're hoping to get residents to sign up to be part of the committee. All in hopes of having different views and different ideas.

Estabrook says, "We want this to be a place where you don't have to leave town to have a good time and go to a good event. We want to focus those things here and try to re-energize those efforts here in Bicknell."