Bicknell eyes road projects thanks to state funding

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - Many of the roads in Bicknell have seen better days. But since 2016 the amount of rough roads has begun to drop.

Mayor Thomas Estabrook says, "The number of streets is well over 50 at this point that has seen some sort of work from this program. The investment that we've seen is not something a city of our size would traditionally be able to do on its own."

Over $2.7 million dollars has gone into Bicknell's roads. 687 thousand of that amount is from this year's community crossings program. That's the most the city has ever received from the program. That'll result in 15 roads getting fixed.

Estabrook says, "If someone were to take the list and drive all these roads they'd easily understand why we picked the ones that we did."

Bicknell is already working on fixing up water lines to prepare for those new roads. After the final asphalt cools, it'll be one less problem a small community like Bicknell will have to deal with.

Estabrook says, "The overall maintenance on roads has gone down considerably. Because when you pave roads you don't have to patch them anymore. We've also implemented a crack sealing program where we're doing our best to extend the life of a newly paved road. For many years to come, we hope a lot of these roads are going to be in pretty fair shape."