Bicknell City Council approved interlocal agreement with Knox County Sheriff's department

After a crowded and loud City Council meeting at Bicknell City Hall, the council approved for the Sheriff's department to help the city with police patroling

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 6:36 AM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Bicknell City Council meeting was not only standing room only, but some people had to sit out in the hallway while the meeting was going on.

The Council was voting on a big change for the city of Bicknell, Indiana.

Bicknell Mayor Thomas Estabrook presented an interlocal agreement for the City's Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff's Department.

The Bicknell Police Department currently has only 2 police officers. After this week they will go down to one officer. That's as one of their officers is leaving the force to become a police officer at Vincennes University. 

"We will retain 1 officer here who will cover mostly day shift operations. There will be opportunities for him to move around to cover the various needs of the community because that's why we want to retain a local officer, to address specific local issues," Estabrook said.

He said this agreement with the County will save the city upwards of $150,000.

But, those who live in the city say they're more worried about their own safety.

"They've been calling for the county since this has all happened and it's been 30-45 minutes and some of them haven't even shown up," Wayne Bement a Bicknell resident said. "I don't blame the county officers. They might be in other parts of Knox County and it's a big area." 

Even though the City Council passed this tonight, the County still has to approve the agreement.

But, the crowd at the council meeting tonight was not happy with the decision. By the time we had gotten out of the Council meeting, they had already started a second petition. But Estabrook said as more conversations are had he thinks a lot of the fears will be eased.

He said he plans on walking around the City talking to businesses and residents to talk more of these issues out.

