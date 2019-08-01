BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Bicknell Board of Works has voted to dismiss one of the Police Department's officers.
Bicknell Mayor Thomas Estabrook told News 10 the Board met for its regular meeting Wednesday evening. At that time, the Board unanimously voted to dismiss Kevin Carroll as a Lieutenant for the city.
Carroll pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness in a recent plea agreement, with a charge of official misconduct being dismissed. He agreed to pay court costs and fines.
ORIGINAL STORY | BICKNELL OFFICER AVOIDS TRIAL THROUGH PLEA AGREEMENT
In April of 2018, Indiana State Police said troopers received information Carroll may have shared information about drug operations with a Daviess County resident. Carroll admitted to putting a confidential informant at risk. "During the investigation it was revealed that Carroll allegedly compromised undercover drug operations and put undercover officers at risk by sharing sensitive material," said Indiana State Police at the time.
Carroll has the option to appeal the Board's decision to remove him as an officer.
Related Content
- Bicknell Board of Works votes to dismiss police officer
- Board votes to dismiss West Terre Haute Police Officer
- Bicknell officer avoids trial through plea agreement
- Bicknell tears down blighted homes
- Bicknell native killed during military training exercise
- Bicknell makes road and housing upgrades
- Bicknell police chief arrested on battery charge after incident with Knox County prosecutor's office investigator
- Bicknell police chief placed on administrative leave after he is accused of battery against a prosecutor's office employee
- Knox County Sheriff's Office stepping in to help Bicknell after town's chief arrested
- Bicknell gets an extension on blight elimination program