Bicknell Board of Works votes to dismiss police officer

A police lieutenant in Bicknell has been dismissed.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 4:18 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 4:47 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Bicknell Board of Works has voted to dismiss one of the Police Department's officers.

Bicknell Mayor Thomas Estabrook told News 10 the Board met for its regular meeting Wednesday evening. At that time, the Board unanimously voted to dismiss Kevin Carroll as a Lieutenant for the city.

Carroll pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness in a recent plea agreement, with a charge of official misconduct being dismissed. He agreed to pay court costs and fines.

ORIGINAL STORY | BICKNELL OFFICER AVOIDS TRIAL THROUGH PLEA AGREEMENT

In April of 2018, Indiana State Police said troopers received information Carroll may have shared information about drug operations with a Daviess County resident. Carroll admitted to putting a confidential informant at risk. "During the investigation it was revealed that Carroll allegedly compromised undercover drug operations and put undercover officers at risk by sharing sensitive material," said Indiana State Police at the time.

Carroll has the option to appeal the Board's decision to remove him as an officer. 

