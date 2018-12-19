Bicentennial Celebration: the big history of the little brick schoolhouse

NEW GOSHEN, Ind. (WTHI)- Within the small town of New Goshen sits an old brick school. For many like Billy Edington it means so much more. He sat in this exact desk nearly 80 years ago.

"I went four years here. Brings back a lot of memories. Carrying coal in and carrying ashes out. All took turns," said Edington.

The little brick school has seen better days, but the West Vigo Lions Club has been working to restore the 130-year-old school. One of those members being Paul Elkins.

They have done their best to keep the inside of the school the same. From the desk to the books, even the furnace stayed intact.

"People see what it used to be like but these buildings represent a lot of our past and It’s very informative for the people to see it used to be like," said Elkins.

Two years ago the lions club got the school placed on the national registry of historic places, but the club takes more pride in preserving the history of the students who attended there.

Including those who went on to help shape the country. One of the biggest names being former U.S. Senator Birch Bayh.

"Birch Bayh graduated from here. We got his photo in the other room. We've got pictures from several pictures of the kids that when here in the thirty's and that," said Elkins.

For Edington this was only the second time he stepped back into the schoolhouse since 1944, but he plans to come back more often.

"Well, I'd like to help them while I can. Get her refurbished. It means a lot really," said Edington.

A community working together keep the legacy of the little brick school of Fayette Township alive.

