Bicentennial Celebration: A county family preserving county history

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Fred Wilson Jr. lives among the fields of southern Vigo County. He has farmed for most of his life, but he's not the only member of his family to do so.

"We settled here in 1916 which is kind of a rarity to be in the same spot. My father, grandfather, and great-grandfather were all medical doctors," said Wilson.

Wilson is part of a local family as old as the county itself. That's why preserving local history is so important to him.

Wilson has gone as far as changing the name of one county road to reflect the events that shaped their county.

"When they settled they were always fighting with these Indians and so were these five houses were kind of located and the village came to be known as Battle Row, Indiana," said Wilson.

Another passion of Wilson is preserving history. That’s as he collects many things that have played some role in Vigo County.

Just a few items in his collection are a rapper from a local civil war soldier, multiple covered wagons and a door that was part of Wiley High School before it was torn down.

One of his biggest pieces is a brick road. It leads too and from a home built a covered bridge on his property.

To some, they may see a normal path. However, these bricks used to be parts of roads in Terre Haute.

"Women, men were out there placing bricks on the road so you could have a nice road to drive on. It was an important point in history," said Wilson.

It's a history that many take for granted, but Wilson knows that without it he would not be where he is today.

"I guess the most important thing is history is important. It had a big impact on your life, good or bad the things that we have to today and how we evolved into a society that we are," said Wilson.

If you have history story in the of Prairieton, Fayette, or Harrison Townships please email us at Garrett.brown@wthitv.com with your story.